BRIEF-Petrowest Corporation announces waiver extension
* Lenders extended waiver period for non-compliance with financial covenants under their respective loan agreements from April 13 to April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 The chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan's Indonesian unit, Maroef Sjamsuddin, has resigned for personal reasons, a spokesman at the mining company's head office in the United States said on Monday.
A process to find a replacement has been started, Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an email. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Lenders extended waiver period for non-compliance with financial covenants under their respective loan agreements from April 13 to April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter