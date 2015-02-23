Feb 23 Freeport-McMoRan Inc is unlikely to sell oil, gas and copper assets in the current market as buyers are unwilling to pay good prices for quality assets due to weak commodities prices, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

"The idea of property sales is not a likely outcome," Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said, speaking at a BMO conference in Florida. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)