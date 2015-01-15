Jan 15 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has reached a $137.5 million settlement of shareholder litigation that accused the natural resources company of overpaying for two affiliates in 2013, lawyers for the shareholders said on Thursday.

The accord resolves claims that Freeport significantly overpaid for McMoRan Exploration Co and Plains Exploration & Production Co, in part because the purchases were tainted by conflicts of interest among Freeport directors.

Shareholders will receive net settlement proceeds in the form of a special dividend, their lawyers said.

A spokesman for Freeport did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)