BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
Jan 15 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has reached a $137.5 million settlement of shareholder litigation that accused the natural resources company of overpaying for two affiliates in 2013, lawyers for the shareholders said on Thursday.
The accord resolves claims that Freeport significantly overpaid for McMoRan Exploration Co and Plains Exploration & Production Co, in part because the purchases were tainted by conflicts of interest among Freeport directors.
Shareholders will receive net settlement proceeds in the form of a special dividend, their lawyers said.
A spokesman for Freeport did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LIMA, April 4 Southern Copper should share more of its profits with workers in Peru to avoid an indefinite strike at its Toquepala and Cuajone mines starting on April 10, a union leader said on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.