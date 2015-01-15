(Adds details from regulatory filing)
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 15 Freeport-McMoRan Inc agreed on
Thursday to pay $137.5 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming
executives and directors had conflicts of interest that caused
the natural resources company to overpay significantly for two
oil and gas companies in 2013.
The accord resolves shareholder derivative litigation over
Freeport's purchases of Plains Exploration & Production Co and
McMoRan Exploration Co for roughly $9 billion.
Shareholders led by a group of pension funds and union-owned
Amalgamated Bank will receive settlement funds, net of
unspecified legal fees and other costs, as a special dividend.
Freeport also agreed to take steps to ensure director
independence, including appointing a lead independent director,
and limit "golden parachutes" to departing executives in future
acquisitions.
A Delaware Chancery Court judge will consider approval of
the settlement at a March 16 hearing.
In a regulatory filing, Freeport said its insurers will
cover $115 million of the payout under its director and officer
liability policies, with the remainder funded by the
Phoenix-based company.
Freeport also said the individual defendants denied
wrongdoing, and did not breach their duties to shareholders.
A derivative lawsuit is where shareholders sue officials on
behalf of a company.
Thursday's settlement is unusual because the sums being paid
are going to shareholders, not to Freeport itself.
"It's a very big deal," said Stuart Grant, a partner at
Grant & Eisenhofer representing the plaintiffs, in a telephone
interview. "Shareholders are getting cash in their hands.
Whether this will be used as a model for future derivative
litigation, only time will tell."
Known at the time as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold,
Freeport agreed in December 2012 to pay $6.9 billion in cash and
stock for Plains, and $2.1 billion in cash for McMoRan.
Shareholders said the transactions were tainted because the
companies had overlapping directors and ownership stakes.
They also said the transactions were intended to bail out
McMoRan, whose largest individual shareholder James Moffett was
its chief executive and also Freeport's chairman, and whose
largest shareholder Plains could veto a sale.
Plains Chief Executive James Flores was also a McMoRan
director.
Freeport shares fell nearly 20 percent in the two days
before the transactions were announced. They now trade at 52
percent below where they were before the announcement.
Thursday's settlement does not release shareholder claims
against Credit Suisse Group AG, which had been
Freeport's financial adviser.
"The plaintiffs' allegations misinterpret basic principles
of buy-side valuation and Credit Suisse rejects any suggestion
that we acted improperly," said Drew Benson, a spokesman for the
Swiss bank.
The case is In re: Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
Derivative Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 8145.
