(Adds dropped word "pct" in headline) Sept 18 FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC: * Carl C. Icahn reports 8.80% active stake in Freeport-McMoRan -as of September 18, 2015 - SEC filing * Carl C. Icahn had earlier reported 8.46% active stake in Freeport-McMoRan -as of August 17, 2015 * Source text for Eikon (1.usa.gov/1iofLhy) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)