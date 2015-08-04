BRUSSELS Aug 4 Dutch chipmaker NXP has
offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union antitrust
approval for its planned $11.8 billion takeover of U.S. peer
Freescale, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The EU competition authority did not provide details of the
package in line with its policy. Companies typically offer to
sell overlapping assets or facilitate the entry of new rivals to
head off regulatory concerns.
NXP submitted its offer on July 31, the same day it
requested EU approval for the deal, suggesting that the company
is keen to get clearance during the preliminary review rather
than risk an extensive investigation.
The Commission extended its review deadline to Sept. 18 from
Sept. 4 following the NXP offer.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)