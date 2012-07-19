July 19 Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by growth in its automotive, networking, consumer and industrial businesses.

Freescale, whose chips are used in cars, cellphones and consumer products such as Amazon.com Inc's Kindle electronic reader, lost $34 million, or 14 cents per share, on revenue of $1.03 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 7 cents per share, topping analysts' expectations of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)