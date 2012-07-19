* Q2 loss $0.14 vs. $0.79 yr ago

* Adj Q2 profit $0.07 tops estimates

* Q2 rev down 16 pct

* Q3 rev forecast $955 mln-$1 bln vs. est $1.05 bln

* Shares down 12 pct in after-hours trade (Adds details)

July 19 Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by tighter cost controls, but forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 12 percent.

Freescale's outlook mirrors weak forecasts from industry peers, including Cypress Semiconductor Corp and Fairchild Semiconductor Inc, reflecting weak demand for PCs and related products.

The company, whose chips are used in a number of electronic devices, including Amazon.com Inc's Kindle electronic reader, reported a loss of $34 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a loss of $168 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 7 cents per share. Revenue fell nearly 16 percent to $1.03 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 2 cents per share on revenue of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects third-quarter net sales of $955 million to $1 billion, below analysts' estimates of $1.05 billion.

Shares of the company were down $1.21 in extended trading, after closing at $10.21 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock has lost about a third of its value in the last three months. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)