India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
SINGAPORE, March 15 Global container-freight demand growth will slow to 5 to 8 percent per year, from 10 to 11 percent over the past 25 years, Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou said on Thursday.
"Demand growth will be less than what it was in the past," the head of the world's biggest container shipping company said, adding that this was due to slower growth in Europe and North America and less new manufacturing moving to Asia. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Writing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by John Mair)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks reached a fresh four-month high on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and the rate hike outlook sent Wall Street to record highs.
* Kim Jong Nam died on way to hospital from Kuala Lumpur airport