* Oversupply of vessels to halt month-long rally
* Baltic index could fall as low as 1,000 points
* Tanker market may not see recovery until 2013
By Randy Fabi and Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 The Baltic Exchange's Dry
Index , the benchmark for seaborne trade, could tumble by
nearly half from current levels by the end of 2011 as a flood of
new ships offsets higher Asian commodities demand, a senior
executive said on Monday.
The BDI index has surged 46 percent over the last month,
closing on Friday at 1,838 points, its highest level so far this
year, supported by strong iron ore and coal demand in China and
Japan.
But Khalid Hashim, managing director of Thai-listed Precious
Shipping , told an industry conference he saw the BDI
falling to as low as 1,000 points due to more ships taking to
the seas.
"With China steel making increasing and the tsunami-related
impact in Japan, demand has gone up," said Hashim, whose company
more than 40 dry bulk vessels.
"This is very temporary and will not last. You might find by
the end of the year the BDI has gone down to the 1,000 to 1,200
mark."
Before the BDI's recent rally, freight rates were struggling
to recover from two-year lows hit in February, pressured by a
growing ship glut.
The dry bulk fleet, responsible for shipping iron ore, coal
and other commodities, was expected to grow 13 percent this year
to top a record 600 million deadweight tonnes despite demand
rising by just 5 to 8 percent, analysts said.
Overzealous shipowners went on a buying spree before the
economic downturn two years ago and those vessels are only now
arriving from the shipyards.
"We just have to chop and eat our way through the
orderbook," said Peter Lund, commercial director for Ship
Finance International.
A similar situation is playing out in the crude oil tanker
market, with fleet expansion expected at 9 percent this year
compared to demand growth of between 1-2 percent.
Bengt Hermelin, chief executive of Samco Shipholding,
predicted the downturn in the tanker market could last as long
as two years.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)