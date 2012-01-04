* Main index drops 4.4 percent
* Capesize index down 6.33 pct, panamax down 1.24 pct
LONDON Jan 4 The Baltic Exchange's main
sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday due
to lack of demand.
The index had been expected to come under pressure early in
the New Year, typically a slow period for the freight market
that is likely to be exacerbated by the oversupply of vessels.
"There's not enough of anything being shipped to absorb
vessel supply," one major European shipbroker said, adding, "It
can only get worse."
The index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities
such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, dipped 72
points or 4.43 percent to 1552 points.
Rising tensions between Iran and the United States and the
European Union were being watched in the tanker market.
These tensions have had little effect on the dry bulk
market, however. Minimal bulk commodity tonnage moves through
the Strait.
The U.S. and the EU on Wednesday agreed in principle to ban
Iranian oil imports but have yet to decide when an embargo would
come into effect.
Iran has warned that it could close the Strait of Hormuz to
oil shipping in a response to the sanctions.
The Baltic's capesize index fell by 6.33 percent to
2,768 points. Capesizes typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal.
Trading activity is typically low around the holidays, while
slow grain movement is also pushing the market down.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 1.24 percent.
The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a
supply glut combined with a slowing economy, including concerns
over the outlook for Chinese demand for raw materials, which is
likely to hurt demand.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)