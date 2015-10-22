By Henning Gloystein
| BUSAN, South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea Oct 22 Bulk freight rates
are set to remain under pressure, as cooling commodity demand
coincides with a bigger vessel fleet, increasing the pressure
for consolidation in the sector, industry analysts said.
Sokje Lee, executive director for Korea at JP Morgan, said
there was a risk shipping rates could remain low for years.
"Don't look for an increase in freight rates. Instead, the
way to make money is to save costs," he told a shipping
conference in the Korean port city.
Lee said that weak rates were a particular threat to Chinese
ship makers as their labour costs had tripled in the last decade
and were now higher than in South Korea and Japan.
"Because of this, we are going to see big restructuring of
Chinese yards in the next two years," he said.
Industry experts speculate that China Ocean Shipping (Group)
and China Shipping could be set to
announce a merged holding company. Shares in units of the
companies including China Cosco Holdings and China
Shipping Development have been suspended for two
months pending an announcement.
Owners of dry cargo ships including large 180,000 deadweight
tonne (dwt) capesize iron ore and coal carriers are struggling
with one of the worst freight rate environments in the last
seven years with average charter rates this year barely covering
operating costs, brokers and analysts said.
Average earnings for capesize ships this year up to
mid-October were around $7,196 per day, according to shipping
services and shipbroking firm Clarkson, while daily operating
costs are about $7,300, marine accountant Moore Stephens said.
Along with the impact of China's slowing economy and waning
appetite for raw materials, dry bulk in other parts of the world
was also suffering, Jeffrey Landsberg, managing director of
commodities consultancy Commodore Research told Reuters.
"Global steel output outside of China has continued to fare
even worse than Chinese steel output," he said, adding the
extent of this had not been recognized by many.
"When they do, they will realize how gloomy prospects are
for the longer-term dry bulk shipping market," Landsberg said,
noting half of the world's steel output came from outside China.
The poor conditions have led to a raft of casualties since
the dry bulk market collapsed in 2008, with Japanese shipper
Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha filing for bankruptcy protection on
Sept. 29.
But some in the industry see a glimmer of hope given the
opening of an expanded Panama Canal next year and China's plans
for a Maritime Silk Road.
"If the fleet contracts and demand grows then at some point
the two cross-over and rates start going up," said Martin Rowe,
managing director of Clarksons Platou Asia HK.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by
Ed Davies)