* Costly licence rules creating truck driver shortage
* UK short of 60,000 drivers ahead of peak Christmas season
* Hauliers training up warehouse staff, hiring from abroad
By Esha Vaish and Aastha Agnihotri
Nov 21 A shortage of truckers on Britain's roads
could leave Christmas shoppers out in the cold as tough new
rules for drivers kick in.
Hauliers are getting creative - training warehouse staff to
drive, hiring truckers from abroad, even turning to the army -
to minimise disruption from a Europe-wide licensing scheme that
requires drivers to undergo extra training.
The logistics industry in Britain, where more than 60
percent of goods move by road, is 60,000 drivers short as peak
season begins, according to the UK Commission for Employment and
Skills.
The seasonal advice from Transport Secretary Patrick
McLoughlin to Britons last week: Get your shopping done soon.
New legislation demands that, from Sept. 10, most commercial
truck, bus and coach drivers hold a driver certificate of
professional competence (CPC). At about 3,000 pounds ($4,700)
per HGV driver, the qualification doesn't come cheap.
That cost estimate, according to two trade bodies, includes
35 hours of mandatory government-approved training every five
years - a cause of much grumbling among experienced hands in a
country where most HGV drivers are in their mid-50s.
"Some of the older drivers don't really understand why they
need to do this," said Jamie Boyd, managing director of haulage
firm Today Team Ltd and himself a former truck driver.
The cost is also prohibitive for many drivers who work on
short-term contracts and those who come out of retirement in
peak season.
Peter Shakespeare, head of publications at the Road Haulage
Association, a trade body, said some companies "can't get the
additional drivers they need".
Wincanton Plc, whose customers include Tesco Plc
and J Sainsbury Plc, employs more than 4,000
full-time drivers. Contract workers typically boost this number
by nearly a third around Christmas.
To find extra drivers this year, the company is training its
distribution staff and is in talks to hire Ministry of Defence
drivers, said Liam McElroy, head of retail at Wincanton.
He said he had also redeployed trucks from Wincanton's
construction business to handle deliveries to retailers.
While extra manpower and vehicles mean higher costs,
hauliers say they saw this shortage coming. Some signed cheap
labour contracts at the start of the year. Others are recruiting
from Ireland and elsewhere in Europe.
($1 = 0.6377 British pound)
