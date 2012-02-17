(Refiles to add currency symbol in second and third bullets)

Feb 17 FreightCar America Inc swung to a quarterly profit that comfortably beat analysts' expectations, helped by improved railcar demand.

The company, which makes, repairs, sells and leases freight cars used for hauling coal, metals and other bulk commodities, reported earnings of $8.5 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.5 million, or 29 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts expected earnings of 13 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose more than two-and-a-half times to $187.1 million, beating the analysts' estimate of $126.8 million.

Its largest manufacturing segment -- which includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, leasing and major rebuilds -- saw revenue almost tripling to $179.2 million.

Replacement of railcars used to move eastern coal helped the quarter, but mild winter weather and low industrial production growth may slow new coal car demand, the company said.

The Chicago-based company's shares, which have gained 66 percent in value since touching their year-low of $12.82 in October, closed at $21.30 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)