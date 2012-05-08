* Q1 EPS $0.81 vs est $0.39

* Q1 rev $219.1 mln vs est $170.6 mln

* Shares rise as much as 16 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comments; updates shares)

May 8 FreightCar America Inc's quarterly profit handily beat market expectations as railcar deliveries tripled, sending its shares up as much as 16 percent on Tuesday.

Demand for new railcars had spiked in 2011 almost entirely due to strong demand from the energy sector, prompting railcar manufacturers to ramp up production and increase prices.

"Our first-quarter results reflect the highest number of cars delivered in any quarter since 2008," Chief Executive Ed Whalen said on a post-earnings conference call.

Railcar deliveries in the quarter jumped to 2,613 units for FreightCar America, which has been manufacturing railcars since 1901.

Backlog also rose to 6,934 railcars from 5,206 railcars a year ago.

"It is clear that during the last six quarters, we experienced a rapid turnaround in market conditions as industry demand first stabilized, then expanded and drove improvements in our orders and backlog," he added.

However, orders fell more than 200 percent to 1,244 units as exploration and production activity slowed in the United States due to low natural gas prices.

Rival Greenbrier Cos Inc warned last month of slowing railcar deliveries in 2012.

Although orders declined, they were better than feared, Jefferies & Co analyst Peter Nesvold wrote in a note to clients.

FreightCar's railcar orders had doubled in the fourth quarter of 2011 from the third quarter.

The company, which makes, repairs, sells and leases freight cars used for hauling coal, metals and other bulk commodities, reported net income attributable to FreightCar of $9.7 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected earnings of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped more than three-fold to $219.1 million, easily beating analysts' estimate of $170.6 million.

The Chicago-based company's shares were up 2 percent at $21.08 in midday trading on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $24.01 earlier. The stock was trading at almost four times its 10-day average moving volume. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)