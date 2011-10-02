WELLINGTON Oct 3 New Zealand logistics and data
management business Freightways Ltd has bought the
local operation of information manager Iron Mountain .
Freightways paid $10 million for the American-owned
business, which will be merged into subsidiary Online Security
Services, the company said on Monday.
It said it expected revenue of NZ$12 million and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
NZ$1.5 million in the first full year of ownership. It said the
acquisition should be earnings positive immediately and was
being funded from existing debt facilities.
"This acquisition is consistent with Freightway's growth
strategy to acquire complementary businesses and to increase its
penetration in the Information Management market," the company
said in a statement.
Freightways shares last traded down 1.6 percent at NZ$3.15.
(Gyles Beckford)