WELLINGTON Aug 13 New Zealand's biggest listed courier company Freightways Ltd reported a 24 percent rise in full year profit on Monday on and said it expected further growth in the coming year.

Net profit for the year ended June 30 was a record NZ$37 million ($30 million) compared with NZ$29.9 million last year.

Freightways, which operates package delivery and data storage services in New Zealand and Australia, said revenues rose in all parts of its business, with overall revenue rising 8 percent on a year ago.

The company declared a dividend of 9.5 cents, compared with 7.25 cents last year.

Last month the company bought mail handling firm, Dataprint Ltd, for NZ$6.5 million, saying it would be earnings positive in immediately.

It said despite the uncertain global economy it was expecting revenue growth throughout the business in the coming year.

That followed its acquisition of the New Zealand operations of U.S. information manager Iron Mountain last October, and Australian storage service Filesaver Ltd in December.

Shares in Freightways closed at NZ$3.90 on Friday. So far this year the stock has risen 6.5 percent against a gain of around 9 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index. ($1=NZ$1.23)