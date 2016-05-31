LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - German investment bank Freitag & Co
said three new senior businessmen will join its board this week
to bolster its advisory work on M&A deals, restructuring and
capital markets activity.
Freitag said on Tuesday Steve Miller, Stefan Schmittmann and
Matthias Wissmann would join its board on Wednesday.
Miller was chairman of US insurer AIG and is still a
director there and at Dow Chemical and Symantec, and has worked
on large financial restructurings while holding senior positions
at firms including AIG, Bethlehem Steel, Chrysler, Hawker
Beechcraft and United Airlines, Freitag said.
Schmittmann has experience in risk management and at banks,
including Commerzbank, while Wissmann was German federal
secretary of transportation and is on the board of Lufthansa,
Freitag said.
Frankfurt-based Freitag was formed in 2002 and said it has
advised on nearly 100 transactions with a combined volume of
over 40bn. It operates in three areas: mergers and
acquisitions; financial restructuring and debt advisory; and
capital markets and control.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)