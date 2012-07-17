PARIS, July 17 The decline in French new car
orders deepened in June, according to a dealership survey,
casting further gloom over PSA Peugeot Citroen and
Renault's domestic outlook.
French car orders dropped 16 percent, after a 10 percent
decline in May, trade publication La Lettre VN reported on
Tuesday, based on its monthly poll of 34 auto distribution
groups. Light commercial vehicle orders tumbled 6 percent.
Orders slumped in spite of an extra working day compared
with June 2011, the publication said.
"This is a clear sign of a weaker market than the automakers
had predicted," the publication said.
Peugeot car orders fell 20 percent, with sister brand
Citroen recording a 15 percent decline, according to the survey.
The Renault brand suffered a 31 percent domestic orders
drop, but the automaker's low-cost Dacia badge softened the pain
with a 30 percent increase thanks to renewed consumer interest
in "crisis cars" such as its no-frills Sandero subcompact,
Duster SUV and Lodgy minivan.
(Editing by Christian Plumb)