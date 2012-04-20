* Bank, CDS spreads widen as talk of bank reform heats up

* Increased market volatility feared on Hollande's stance

By Aimee Donnellan and Jean-Marc Poilpre

LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Investors' anxiety around the likely outcome of the French election hit French bank credit this week, making their access to bond market funding potentially more difficult and expensive.

According to Markit data, the country's banks senior five-year CDS has widened by over 100bp since the middle of March when it hit the year's tights. Even covered bonds, considered to be among the safest assets, have widened by as much as 25bp since the middle of March.

"The French election is a major concern for a lot of investors," said Jamie Stuttard, head of international bond portfolio management at Fidelity.

"There has been a lot of rhetoric around increased regulation for the country's banks which is a worry during a period when both the public sector and banking sector need to deleverage."

According to bankers investors are particularly fickle when it comes to France, often changing their positions from day to day.

"With France it's any way the wind blows," said a debt capital markets official. "One day France is in demand and the next we are seeing investors keen to sell their positions. The election is making everyone nervous."

Hollande has said, if elected, he will cap executive pay, create a financial transaction tax and more importantly, look at separating banks' retail and investment arms.

These reforms could be implemented as early as July, with others planned for the following 10 months, as described in his first-year roadmap.

Market participants fear that any attempt to dismantle existing financial structures could weaken an already battered European financial system.

In a research note this week Barclays said that a French presidential election victory by Hollande could create spread volatility, as his manifesto includes changes to the financial services industry.

"Proposals for banking sector reform can create uncertainty and lead to spread volatility, as evidenced by UK bank spreads in 2011, when the Independent Commission on Banking's report on banking sector reform was released," they said.

"A full separation of investment banking operations is unlikely, in our opinion, but would represent a material negative for spreads if enacted."

A Hollande aide told Reuters last week that the Volcker rule was the preferred option. Former Socialist finance minister Michel Sapin, the architect of Hollande's programme, was also quoted by Reuters as saying the proposals were not "about breaking up big institutions which are extremely useful for the financing of the French economy".

Bankers have warned that rapidly implementing a UK-style separation of retail and investment banks could have a big impact in France.

"You have to remember that much of France's financing of the economy is possible because French banks are universal," said a DCM banker. "They are able to use retail deposits in order to finance the corporates. This is why you have to be careful and why the UK Vickers proposals might not be workable in France."

PRESSURE MOUNTS

Hollande's programme has been subjected to close scrutiny in the past months and while economists see little difference to Sarkozy's plans, Hollande's pledge to renegotiate the European fiscal compact creates some real uneasiness.

Yields on 10-year French bonds rose beyond the psychological 3% barrier on Thursday as rumours of another sovereign downgrade plagued the marketplace.

Furthermore, the gap versus Germany, which had tightened to 90bp in March, has widened again to 130bp, some 100bp wider than early 2011.

"If the new government decides to renegotiate the various European treaties, it would have an impact on the general market," said the senior DCM banker.

"Furthermore, rating agencies would likely take a dim view if the new government doesn't cut spending and if France was to be downgraded, this would in turn impact French banks."

A bank strategist, who asked not to be named, said that some hedge funds had expressed an interest in shorting French bank debt, but he added they had not necessarily found the right product (i.e., cheap and easy to exit).

Another banker said that senior debt issued by French banks is likely to hold up well given the lack of fresh supply, but subordinated debt is very likely to suffer in the coming weeks. "France has this bad habit of socializing losses, making subordinated debt particularly exposed," he said.

According to Markit, BNP Paribas' subordinated CDS widened from 300bp to 440bp over the same period. Credit Agricole's CDS moved from 410bp to 550bp, while SG's CDS widened to 570bp from 400bp

UNDER THE RADAR

But not all is lost as shown by BCPE and Compagnie de Financement Foncier who both accessed the market this week. CFF opted for the private placement route, pricing a EUR500m 15-year issue while BPCE raised EUR670m of senior unsecured debt in a very volatile market, tapping two outstanding issues after receiving reverse enquiries. In each case, it had to pay a premium of about at 25bp to 30bp over bids in the secondary market.

"The BPCE and CFF deals that came this week show that there is good investor demand and cash to be put to work as soon as there's a decent yield on offer," the DCM banker said. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Jean-Marc Poilpre; Editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)