PARIS Nov 2 Bonuses awarded to French bankers will be "significantly" down in 2011 compared with 2010, given the difficult market environment, the French Bank Federation (FBF) said on Wednesday.

Banks including BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit Agricole have pledged to meet tougher capital requirements without government help. They will pursue a "reasonable" dividend payout policy and will set aside a very large portion of earnings to bolster capital, the FBF said in a statement.

"Where bonuses are concerned, the French banks...today strictly apply the 2010 European directive (on bank compensation). This will be the case in 2011, which, given the market environment, will show a significant drop relative to 2010," the FBF said.

"(French banks) will pursue a moderate and reasonable (dividend) distribution policy as in the past by setting aside a very large part of their profits." (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)