PARIS Nov 2 Bonuses awarded to French bankers
will be "significantly" down in 2011 compared with 2010, given
the difficult market environment, the French Bank Federation
(FBF) said on Wednesday.
Banks including BNP Paribas , Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole have pledged to meet
tougher capital requirements without government help. They will
pursue a "reasonable" dividend payout policy and will set aside
a very large portion of earnings to bolster capital, the FBF
said in a statement.
"Where bonuses are concerned, the French banks...today
strictly apply the 2010 European directive (on bank
compensation). This will be the case in 2011, which, given the
market environment, will show a significant drop relative to
2010," the FBF said.
"(French banks) will pursue a moderate and reasonable
(dividend) distribution policy as in the past by setting aside a
very large part of their profits."
