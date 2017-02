LONDON Aug 10 Shares in French bank Societe Generale fell more than 21 percent, hitting a 2-1/2-year low and sharply underperforming the European banking sector.

SocGen was not immediately available for comment.

Other French banks also fell sharply, with BNP Paribas down more than 13 percent and Credit Agricole off more than 14 percent.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)