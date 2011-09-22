LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - French corporates' fears that long-standing relationships with their domestic banks will sour have brought a surge of investment-grade companies from the region to the bond market, seen as a competitive and more stable funding source.

Sovereign debt exposure, and fears that tighter regulation will make it tough for banks to maintain traditionally cheap lending arrangements are driving companies to reassess their funding strategies.

"In France there has been a notable shift in sentiment through the euro crisis and around the perceived availability of bank financing," said Nicholas Bamber, head of investment grade bond origination and private placements at RBS.

"After the Moody's downgrade and as the pressure of the euro zone peripheral crisis mounts, there is a genuine concern in France that there's not as much cash available from banks as previously assumed. This is certainly putting concerns into the corporate minds," he added.

The downgrade of two French banks by Moody's earlier this month, partly because of their exposure to Greek debt, highlighted the growing risks to Europe's financial sector, exacerbating the situation for French corporates.

Anthony Peters of capital markets adviser SwissInvest agrees: "The drive by corporate treasurers to release themselves from dependency on banks for short term liquidity is on again. For that to begin in France is no great surprise given the banking issues; there is a new national sport developing there in second guessing how the big banks are going to be restructured," he said.

As a result, French names have dominated the new issue market since it reopened earlier this month, stealing the show from the usual German co-leaders.

Autoroutes du Sud de la France, Suez Environnement, Schneider Electric and RCI Banque have raised a combined total of around EUR2bn this month. Saint Gobain, Danone and RCI priced deals on Wednesday too.

ALL-IN COSTS ATTRACTIVE

Credit spreads might have jumped this summer, but bankers suggest that French companies recognize the relatively low all-in cost of funding thanks to the dive in underlying bond yields.

At 3.50%, last week's Schneider deal had the lowest coupon on a seven-year bond this year, beating Auchan's bond from June, which had a coupon of 3.635%.

There is a general acceptance that there will be no quick fix to the debt crisis -- that it might get worse before it gets better. In short, now might be the best time to issue.

"Waiting for an incremental day when the conditions are even better can be tricky and risky," said Jeff Tannenbaum, head of European syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

After Lehman Brother's filed for bankruptcy in 2008, issuers streamed to the investment grade corporate market, some paying as much as 9% in yield. This time around the situation has reversed. Yields are already low, meaning that conditions are even more enticing, not only for the French.

What's keeping the Germans away from the market, bankers explain, is that their funding needs are simply not as high as those of the French.

German corporates usually issue similar volumes to the French: in the first half of 2011 to June 30, 30 German investment grade companies issued euro-denominated bonds compared with 39 French, although activity in Europe's biggest economy has dried up as balance sheets stabilize and profits rise.

The only known upcoming euro-denominated issue from the region is utility EnBW's planned hybrid bond issue - already mandated, but yet to be executed.

German corporates also appear less anxious about the health of their banking sector, and so might still be considering the loan or Schuldschein markets. Schuldscheine, or promissory notes, are domestically-focused transferable loan certificates, usually offering a more cost effective alternative to bonds.

In Germany, the 2007 and 2008 crisis exposed large funding gaps at some banks prompting regulators and executives to nationalise troubled lenders and to transfer risky assets to so-called bad banks, a move that has made German lenders more robust in the current crisis.

Although this allows for a degree of ring-fencing, it remains the case that bank sector jitters are far from being just a French phenomenon, as RBS's Bamber is keen to highlight.

"The banking sector is set to go through some major shifts, especially in the light of Basel III. Sentiment is now catching up with reality and bankers and issuers will be forced to reconsider their positions and their strategies going forward," he said. "The French are leading the way here but this is relevant for all." (Reporting by Josie Cox)