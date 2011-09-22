LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - French corporates' fears that
long-standing relationships with their domestic banks will sour
have brought a surge of investment-grade companies from the
region to the bond market, seen as a competitive and more stable
funding source.
Sovereign debt exposure, and fears that tighter regulation
will make it tough for banks to maintain traditionally cheap
lending arrangements are driving companies to reassess their
funding strategies.
"In France there has been a notable shift in sentiment
through the euro crisis and around the perceived availability of
bank financing," said Nicholas Bamber, head of investment grade
bond origination and private placements at RBS.
"After the Moody's downgrade and as the pressure of the euro
zone peripheral crisis mounts, there is a genuine concern in
France that there's not as much cash available from banks
as previously assumed. This is certainly putting concerns into
the corporate minds," he added.
The downgrade of two French banks by Moody's earlier this
month, partly because of their exposure to Greek debt,
highlighted the growing risks to Europe's financial sector,
exacerbating the situation for French corporates.
Anthony Peters of capital markets adviser SwissInvest
agrees: "The drive by corporate treasurers to release themselves
from dependency on banks for short term liquidity is on again.
For that to begin in France is no great surprise given the
banking issues; there is a new national sport developing there
in second guessing how the big banks are going to be
restructured," he said.
As a result, French names have dominated the new issue
market since it reopened earlier this month, stealing the show
from the usual German co-leaders.
Autoroutes du Sud de la France, Suez Environnement,
Schneider Electric and RCI Banque have raised a combined total
of around EUR2bn this month. Saint Gobain, Danone and RCI priced
deals on Wednesday too.
ALL-IN COSTS ATTRACTIVE
Credit spreads might have jumped this summer, but bankers
suggest that French companies recognize the relatively low
all-in cost of funding thanks to the dive in underlying bond
yields.
At 3.50%, last week's Schneider deal had the lowest coupon
on a seven-year bond this year, beating Auchan's bond from June,
which had a coupon of 3.635%.
There is a general acceptance that there will be no quick
fix to the debt crisis -- that it might get worse before it gets
better. In short, now might be the best time to issue.
"Waiting for an incremental day when the conditions are even
better can be tricky and risky," said Jeff Tannenbaum, head of
European syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
After Lehman Brother's filed for bankruptcy in 2008, issuers
streamed to the investment grade corporate market, some paying
as much as 9% in yield. This time around the situation has
reversed. Yields are already low, meaning that conditions are
even more enticing, not only for the French.
What's keeping the Germans away from the market, bankers
explain, is that their funding needs are simply not as high as
those of the French.
German corporates usually issue similar volumes to the
French: in the first half of 2011 to June 30, 30 German
investment grade companies issued euro-denominated bonds
compared with 39 French, although activity in Europe's biggest
economy has dried up as balance sheets stabilize and profits
rise.
The only known upcoming euro-denominated issue from the
region is utility EnBW's planned hybrid bond issue - already
mandated, but yet to be executed.
German corporates also appear less anxious about the health
of their banking sector, and so might still be considering the
loan or Schuldschein markets. Schuldscheine, or promissory
notes, are domestically-focused transferable loan certificates,
usually offering a more cost effective alternative to bonds.
In Germany, the 2007 and 2008 crisis exposed large funding
gaps at some banks prompting regulators and executives to
nationalise troubled lenders and to transfer risky assets to
so-called bad banks, a move that has made German lenders more
robust in the current crisis.
Although this allows for a degree of ring-fencing, it
remains the case that bank sector jitters are far from being
just a French phenomenon, as RBS's Bamber is keen to highlight.
"The banking sector is set to go through some major shifts,
especially in the light of Basel III. Sentiment is now catching
up with reality and bankers and issuers will be forced to
reconsider their positions and their strategies going forward,"
he said. "The French are leading the way here but this
is relevant for all."
(Reporting by Josie Cox)