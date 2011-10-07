PARIS Oct 7 The French government is considering putting six new digital terrestrial television channels up for auction by the end of the year, French daily Le Figaro reports, citing a person familiar with the situation.

The move would find a solution for the bonus channels the government planned to grant broadcasters to offset the costs of switching from analogue to digital TV, which the European Commission says violates its rules on state aid.

Broadcasters TF1, M6 and pay-TV operator Canal+ expected to be allocated a bonus channel for helping pay for the transfer from analogue to digital broadcasting.

The new plan, which will be discussed next week, would be open to all broadcasters, the newspaper said.

Le Figaro added that bidders for the new channels may not be required to switch to a new broadcasting technology, known as DVBT2, which is better suited for high-definition and 3D broadcasts, but would cost more in transmission equipment. (Reporting By Elena Berton; Additional reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by Will Waterman)