PARIS Oct 7 The French government is
considering putting six new digital terrestrial television
channels up for auction by the end of the year, French daily Le
Figaro reports, citing a person familiar with the situation.
The move would find a solution for the bonus channels the
government planned to grant broadcasters to offset the costs of
switching from analogue to digital TV, which the European
Commission says violates its rules on state aid.
Broadcasters TF1, M6 and pay-TV operator Canal+ expected to
be allocated a bonus channel for helping pay for the transfer
from analogue to digital broadcasting.
The new plan, which will be discussed next week, would be
open to all broadcasters, the newspaper said.
Le Figaro added that bidders for the new channels may not be
required to switch to a new broadcasting technology, known as
DVBT2, which is better suited for high-definition and 3D
broadcasts, but would cost more in transmission equipment.
