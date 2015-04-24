April 24 British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc said it expects its full-year results to be below market estimates as the previous year's challenging trading conditions continued through Easter.

The London-based company, which is shutting its non-contributing stores, said it expects to close another 7 during the current year. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)