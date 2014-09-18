Sept 18 Fashion retailer French Connection Group
Plc reported a narrower first-half loss and said its
wholesale order book for its winter collection was higher than
last year.
Pretax loss narrowed to 3.9 million pounds ($6.36 million)
in the six months ended July 31 from 6.1 million pounds last
year.
Revenue fell 6.6 percent to 84 million pounds, primarily due
to the closure of non-contributing stores.
The company, which has been attempting a turnaround after
years of underperformance, did not announce an interim dividend
but said it would review its dividend policy at the year end.
(1 US dollar = 0.6133 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)