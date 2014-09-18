Sept 18 Fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a narrower first-half loss and said its wholesale order book for its winter collection was higher than last year.

Pretax loss narrowed to 3.9 million pounds ($6.36 million) in the six months ended July 31 from 6.1 million pounds last year.

Revenue fell 6.6 percent to 84 million pounds, primarily due to the closure of non-contributing stores.

The company, which has been attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, did not announce an interim dividend but said it would review its dividend policy at the year end.

