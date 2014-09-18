(Adds details, share movement)
Sept 18 Fashion retailer French Connection Group
Plc reported a 10 percent fall in retail revenue and
said it remained cautious about the second half of the year as
it was very dependent on the Christmas trading period.
Shares in the company, which has been attempting a
turnaround after years of underperformance, fell more than 13
percent in early trading, making the stock one of the top
percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
"Given the very competitive market place and tougher LFL
(like-for-like) comparatives in the period, we remain cautious
about trading in the second half. As ever we are dependent on
the very important Q4 period," the company said in a statement.
Group revenue fell 6.6 percent to 84 million pounds in the
six months ended July 31, primarily due to the closure of
non-contributing stores.
The company, best known for its FCUK brand of clothes and
accessories, said retail revenue fell 10.6 percent to 49.9
million pounds due partly to increased discounting and extremely
cold weather in the early part of the year in North America.
French Connection gets about a quarter of its revenue from
the United States.
Pretax loss narrowed to 3.9 million pounds ($6.4 million)
from 6.1 million pounds last year.
The London-based company, whose competitors include
SuperGroup Plc and Ted Baker Plc, shut four
non-contributing stores during the period and said it planned to
close 3-4 more stores in the second half.
French Connection did not announce an interim dividend but
said it would review its dividend policy at the year end.
Shares in the company were down 7.1 percent at 65 pence at
0806 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.6133 British pound)
