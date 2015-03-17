March 17 French Connection Group Plc, best known for its FCUK brand of clothes and accessories, reported a smaller loss, helped by improvement in its wholesale division and global licencing income.

The British fashion retailer reported an underlying operating loss of 0.8 million pounds ($1.2 million) for the year ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of 4.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which has been attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, fell 5.8 percent to 178.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6741 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)