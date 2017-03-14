UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 - British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a full-year loss for the fifth straight year as it struggles to compete with fast-fashion rivals such as ASOS Plc, Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara.
French Connection said underlying operating loss narrowed to 3.7 million pounds ($4.5 million), for the year ended Jan. 31, from 4.7 million pounds a year earlier.
French Connection, which has been under pressure from activist investor Gatemore Capital Management to explore a sale, replace board members and split the role of the CEO and chairman, said revenue fell 6.7 percent to 153.2 million pounds.
Sales at stores open for more than a year in the UK and Europe were up 4.4 percent. The two regions accounted for more than three quarters of the company's revenue. ($1 = 0.8239 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources