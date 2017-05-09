BERLIN May 9 Germany will do what it can to help French President-elect Emmanuel Macron strengthen the European Union and its monetary union, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

"We will do all we can to support Macron," Schaeuble told an event hosted by his conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

However, Schaeuble also cautioned that some of Macron's proposals, including for a European finance minister, would require changes to the EU treaties that he did not consider realistic at the moment. (Reporting by Gernot Heller,; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones)