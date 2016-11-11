FRANKFURT Nov 11 French week 1 baseload power prices were up 15 percent and those for week 2 were up 8 percent on Friday after overnight news of further delays in restarting some of the country's nuclear reactors triggered replacement purchases.

The two prices were up at 91 euros ($99.24)/MWh, up 12 euros from the close and at 88 euros/MWh, up 6.5 euros respectively.

Utility EDF said its Cruas 2 reactor will have its outage extended so the restart is moved to Nov. 21 from Nov 14 .

Meanwhile grid operator RTE had said the Laurent 2 plant will reopen Nov. 27 instead of Nov. 12 and Cruas 3 is likely to restart on Nov. 27 instead of Nov. 8.

France, has been plagued by problems with its nuclear power supplies ahead of peak winter power demand, which has pushed up prices at home and in neighbouring countries since October.

The price for Monday, the next working day, at 121 euros/MWh , was up from 62 euros paid for Friday. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)