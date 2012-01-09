PARIS Jan 9 French banks may be forced to
move a large part of their operations abroad if France went
ahead unilaterally with a proposed "Tobin" tax on financial
transactions, the French Bank Federation said.
Describing such a tax as inefficient and counter-productive,
the FBF said on Monday it would be a painful handicap for the
French economy. It did not provide any numbers.
"Such a tax would by its nature push up the cost of
financial transactions ... forcing, in part, providers to
outsource a large part of the operations that are currently done
in Paris to other financial centres," the FBF said.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who faces a steep climb to
re-election this year, reiterated his support for such a tax on
Monday and said France would have to set an example to get other
countries to follow.
On Friday, financial lobby group Europlace -- whose members
include French bank BNP Paribas, insurer AXA and the
Bank of France -- also said a France-only Tobin tax would
"inexorably" lead to a departure of such activities from Paris.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Dan Lalor)