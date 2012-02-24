PARIS Feb 24 A Paris court has upheld 11 French banks' appeal against a 384.9 million-euro ($512 million) fine dished out by France's antitrust authority for alleged collusion on cheque fees.

The ruling demanded a repayment of the 2010 fine to lenders including BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, which had been accused of acting in concert between 2000 and 2007 to set interbank cheque fees, as payment processing was overhauled to prepare for the euro.

The transitional agreement that created the fees could not be likened to the operation of a secret cartel said the ruling, published on the competition authority's website.

As the fees were only established at an interbank level there was no explicit link to client fees, the ruling added.

The competition authority declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Hulmes)