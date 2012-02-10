* Socialist proposals seen dragging on investor sentiment
* Their impact could cost banks 10 pct of annual profit
-analysts
* Unclear whether costliest scenario for banks will
materialise
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Feb 10 A declaration of war against
the world of finance by French Socialist presidential
front-runner Francois Hollande is threatening a rally over the
past month in the shares of France's top banks.
Although a wave of cheap funding from the European Central
Bank has pushed back the likelihood of a eurozone break-up and
restored some confidence in French banks, the prospect of
Hollande becoming the first Socialist president in 17 years is
worrying some in the markets.
Hollande, a bespectacled career politician who has called
finance his biggest foe, has sketched the broad outlines of
measures including an extra tax on banks, separating their
socially useful activities from those seen as speculative, and a
ban on what he calls toxic loans.
The proposals are vague - and there are some doubts as to
what extent they would be implemented if Hollande finds himself
in the Elysee Palace in May - but they could cut fairly deeply
into banks' profits at a time of already sluggish growth.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, an investment bank, estimates their
impact at around 10 percent of annual earnings for top banks
including BNP Paribas and Societe Generale,
or a combined 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion).
"The measures are a bit fuzzy in our view, and these kinds
of worries mean that if the rally continues I doubt French banks
will be investors' preferred choice," said Marco Bruzzo, head of
Mirabaud Gestion, an asset management company, in Paris.
"The perception of the French market is slightly more
negative than for others like Germany, where there is more
growth and a more favourable political environment."
BNP and SocGen, which are to report 2011 results from Feb.
15, have seen their shares gain 17.7 percent and 38.5 percent
respectively since the start of the year. However, they are
still undervalued relative to many peers in terms of book value,
or the value of their assets.
BNP, France's biggest listed bank, is seen reporting 2011
net income of 6.3 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters
estimates, down from 7.8 billion in 2010. SocGen is seen
reporting net income of 2.83 billion euros, down from 3.9
billion in 2010.
The chief uncertainty for investors is how strictly the
Socialists would enforce a split of banking activities. All big
French banks from BNP to Credit Agricole have
benefited from having sizeable "cash-cow" retail banks that help
balance more volatile capital-markets business.
A ring-fencing of retail operations of the kind proposed
under Britain's Vickers reforms would be the costliest scenario
for the banks: the cost to British lenders has been estimated at
3.5 to 8 billion pounds ($5.5-$12.7 billion).
"A shift to that kind of system would certainly have a
significant impact on profitability," said Marie-Pierre Peillon,
Research Director at Groupama Asset Management. "With other
factors already pushing profits lower, that would be a further
blow."
A less dramatic scenario would be U.S.-style regulation that
limits selected trading activities for banks, while exempting
products that many companies rely on, such as hedges against
currency or interest-rate risk.
Such a move would hit BNP and SocGen's estimated 2013
profits by up to 6 percent, substantially milder than the
11-to-13 percent hit seen if a full ring-fencing of
capital-markets activity was brought in, according to research
from Citi.
Another of Hollande's flagship proposals, a hike in
corporate tax for banks to around 40 percent, from 34 percent,
would cut 2013 earnings-per-share by up to 7 percent for
France's top listed banks, according to research from Bank of
America.
Other Hollande plans including a tax on all financial
transactions could certainly have a "material" impact, Bank of
America added, but said precise estimates were impossible.
President Nicolas Sarkozy has already drawn protests from
the French banking sector by proposing his own version of the
"Tobin tax" on financial transactions but Hollande's version
could prove more punitive.
BNP's 2013 profit is estimated at 7.62 billion euros while
SocGen's is estimated at 3.58 billion euros, according to
Thomson Reuters .
ALL BARK, NO BITE?
For now, investors say it is too early to make precise calls
on the "Hollande discount" hanging over French bank share prices
because investors are just beginning to catch up with new moves
by the European Central Bank and only gradually increasing their
exposure to the financial sector.
There is also the question of whether Hollande serious in
his intentions towards the financial sector . Some
French bankers see him as more pragmatist than firebrand and say
he is allowing himself maximum room for manoeuvre by keeping his
programme vague.
One motive for keeping bank punishment to a minimum is
economic growth: two-thirds of the French economy is financed by
the banking sector and France has been a notable outlier since
2009 in allowing its banks more leeway on capital requirements.
"We shouldn't weaken banks too much or we risk weakening the
economy," Vincent Mouriaux, an executive at Credit Agricole's
regional bank network, told a news conference on Wednesday,
describing Hollande's proposals as just "ideas" for now.
As the campaign heats up in the coming months and as
candidates flesh out their plans, however, the likelihood is it
will come more to the fore for investors. Hollande has an
8-point lead over Sarkozy and a 10-point lead over far-right
leader Marine Le Pen.
"It's a little bit early as these proposals need more
clarification ...(But) we know they would clearly have a
negative impact on banks' profitability," said Yohan Salleron,
fund manager at asset management company Mandarine Gestion.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
($1 = 0.6322 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Giles
Elgood)