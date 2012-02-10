* Socialist proposals seen dragging on investor sentiment

PARIS, Feb 10 A declaration of war against the world of finance by French Socialist presidential front-runner Francois Hollande is threatening a rally over the past month in the shares of France's top banks.

Although a wave of cheap funding from the European Central Bank has pushed back the likelihood of a eurozone break-up and restored some confidence in French banks, the prospect of Hollande becoming the first Socialist president in 17 years is worrying some in the markets.

Hollande, a bespectacled career politician who has called finance his biggest foe, has sketched the broad outlines of measures including an extra tax on banks, separating their socially useful activities from those seen as speculative, and a ban on what he calls toxic loans.

The proposals are vague - and there are some doubts as to what extent they would be implemented if Hollande finds himself in the Elysee Palace in May - but they could cut fairly deeply into banks' profits at a time of already sluggish growth.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, an investment bank, estimates their impact at around 10 percent of annual earnings for top banks including BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, or a combined 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

"The measures are a bit fuzzy in our view, and these kinds of worries mean that if the rally continues I doubt French banks will be investors' preferred choice," said Marco Bruzzo, head of Mirabaud Gestion, an asset management company, in Paris.

"The perception of the French market is slightly more negative than for others like Germany, where there is more growth and a more favourable political environment."

BNP and SocGen, which are to report 2011 results from Feb. 15, have seen their shares gain 17.7 percent and 38.5 percent respectively since the start of the year. However, they are still undervalued relative to many peers in terms of book value, or the value of their assets.

BNP, France's biggest listed bank, is seen reporting 2011 net income of 6.3 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters estimates, down from 7.8 billion in 2010. SocGen is seen reporting net income of 2.83 billion euros, down from 3.9 billion in 2010.

The chief uncertainty for investors is how strictly the Socialists would enforce a split of banking activities. All big French banks from BNP to Credit Agricole have benefited from having sizeable "cash-cow" retail banks that help balance more volatile capital-markets business.

A ring-fencing of retail operations of the kind proposed under Britain's Vickers reforms would be the costliest scenario for the banks: the cost to British lenders has been estimated at 3.5 to 8 billion pounds ($5.5-$12.7 billion).

"A shift to that kind of system would certainly have a significant impact on profitability," said Marie-Pierre Peillon, Research Director at Groupama Asset Management. "With other factors already pushing profits lower, that would be a further blow."

A less dramatic scenario would be U.S.-style regulation that limits selected trading activities for banks, while exempting products that many companies rely on, such as hedges against currency or interest-rate risk.

Such a move would hit BNP and SocGen's estimated 2013 profits by up to 6 percent, substantially milder than the 11-to-13 percent hit seen if a full ring-fencing of capital-markets activity was brought in, according to research from Citi.

Another of Hollande's flagship proposals, a hike in corporate tax for banks to around 40 percent, from 34 percent, would cut 2013 earnings-per-share by up to 7 percent for France's top listed banks, according to research from Bank of America.

Other Hollande plans including a tax on all financial transactions could certainly have a "material" impact, Bank of America added, but said precise estimates were impossible.

President Nicolas Sarkozy has already drawn protests from the French banking sector by proposing his own version of the "Tobin tax" on financial transactions but Hollande's version could prove more punitive.

BNP's 2013 profit is estimated at 7.62 billion euros while SocGen's is estimated at 3.58 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters .

ALL BARK, NO BITE?

For now, investors say it is too early to make precise calls on the "Hollande discount" hanging over French bank share prices because investors are just beginning to catch up with new moves by the European Central Bank and only gradually increasing their exposure to the financial sector.

There is also the question of whether Hollande serious in his intentions towards the financial sector . Some French bankers see him as more pragmatist than firebrand and say he is allowing himself maximum room for manoeuvre by keeping his programme vague.

One motive for keeping bank punishment to a minimum is economic growth: two-thirds of the French economy is financed by the banking sector and France has been a notable outlier since 2009 in allowing its banks more leeway on capital requirements.

"We shouldn't weaken banks too much or we risk weakening the economy," Vincent Mouriaux, an executive at Credit Agricole's regional bank network, told a news conference on Wednesday, describing Hollande's proposals as just "ideas" for now.

As the campaign heats up in the coming months and as candidates flesh out their plans, however, the likelihood is it will come more to the fore for investors. Hollande has an 8-point lead over Sarkozy and a 10-point lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

"It's a little bit early as these proposals need more clarification ...(But) we know they would clearly have a negative impact on banks' profitability," said Yohan Salleron, fund manager at asset management company Mandarine Gestion.

($1 = 0.7545 euros) ($1 = 0.6322 British pounds)