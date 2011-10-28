* Job cuts loom as banks seek to plug capital shortfall

* Bonuses, dividends to be scrutinised-Sarkozy

* Banks leaning towards voluntary departure schemes -srces

By Lionel Laurent and Sophie Sassard

PARIS/LONDON, Oct 28 French bankers are bracing themselves for a rough end to the year as job cuts, pressure on bonuses and a broad drive to slash costs cast a shadow over BNP Paribas and Societe Generale's upcoming quarterly results announcements.

French lenders have already announced sweeping asset sales and are now looking for additional measures to plug an estimated capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($12.4 billion) without help from shareholders or the taxpayer.

Bankers, union sources and headhunters say this will inevitably lead to hundreds of job cuts at BNP and SocGen, with the burden falling largely on corporate and investment banking (CIB) and in particular asset financing.

Some say New York and London will be harder hit than Paris, where labour laws are stricter and layoffs more tightly regulated.

"We know that CIB will be hit hard," said a union representative at BNP, which is expected to give more details when it reports quarterly results on Nov. 3.

"The bank has said it is pulling out of some markets, some international platforms, New York, the Gulf, Asia...There's going to be an impact."

The outlook for compensation, which across the industry has moved towards more share-based remuneration, is similarly grim.

French bank shares are still trading at between half to a third of their book value, despite the latest eurozone rescue package, and the government has said bonuses and dividend payments have to come down if banks are to meet their capital targets alone.

"The (Bank of France's) governor will make sure that the exercise of paying bonuses and compensation falls into line with what is reasonable," French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in a television interview on Thursday. "(He) has the power to sanction and the power to control."

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimates of analyst forecasts, BNP Paribas is seen reporting an 18.8 percent drop in third-quarter net income, to 1.55 billion euros, while SocGen is seen reporting a 6.7 percent drop in profit, to 836.1 million.

French banks will be expected to use almost all their earnings to beef up capital, Sarkozy said. "It is time to think more about customers and less about shareholders."

STAFF CUTS LOOM

Estimates of staff cuts at the French banks vary: a report in EuroWeek said BNP would cut between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs, while a union source said SocGen was looking at approximately 500 staff cuts at its CIB that employs some 12,000 people.

A BNP spokesman declined to comment. A SocGen spokeswoman refused to confirm the number and said nothing had been fixed.

Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland , Switzerland's UBS and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo have said they are each cutting between 2,000 and 3,500 jobs.

But firing staff will not be a simple matter for BNP and SocGen.

French labour laws strictly regulate how layoffs can proceed and the banks are seen leaning towards voluntary departure schemes, less costly than official job cuts, even if it means losing good bankers they would rather keep.

"The difficulty for the management is to decide on how to do it," said one banker at BNP. "They won't announce job cuts overnight as it would be seen as too violent. They will more likely do it on a voluntary basis. But the risk in that case would be to lose the best talents."

Signs of cutbacks are already apparent at BNP, which employs some 20,000 staff at its investment bank. Bankers who were set to move to new postings in countries like the United States or Australia have been told to stay put, even if their families have already moved, a union representative said.

Over at SocGen, a small trickle of job cuts since the summer has aroused union suspicions the bank is intentionally trying to avoid the official plan required under French law. One representative said the bank planned to cut 500 jobs from its CIB division globally.

"SocGen is cutting staff but they are doing it at the margins," said CFDT union representative Brigitte Rizzo. "Nothing has been announced yet...But we can sense that banks are applying the brakes pretty much everywhere."

A Paris-based headhunter said that all French banks, including Credit Agricole and Natixis , were going to look for cost savings by reducing staff.

"The problem is that, as always, it's the good people who leave and it's precisely the good people who generate revenues," said the headhunter. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Additional reporting by Brian Love; Editing by David Cowell)