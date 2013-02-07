* Amendment would allow ringfencing, limits to market-making

* Criticisms of law's limits are now "worthless" - Moscovici

* Little likelihood of market-making rule being used-analyst

PARIS, Feb 7 France's draft bank-reform law will allow for curbs to banks' market-making activities, which had initially been left intact, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

The bill, which will be debated by parliament from next Tuesday, demands that banks separate their proprietary trading activities into separate, self-funded entities.

The reform has come under fire from critics because it would only affect about 1 percent of banks' revenues, leaving the bulk of their trading activities - including market-making on behalf of clients - unaffected.

Banks are not required to disclose how much of their revenue comes from market-making, where they take on the risk of holding securities - for a few seconds, to days or weeks - in order to provide liquidity and facilitate trading in those securities.

An approved amendment would allow the government to set a threshold above which banks' market-making operations might have to be separated as well, though the ACP French banking regulator would have the final say, Moscovici said.

"The criticisms against us are now worthless. We now have something (a bill) that is very strong, very pragmatic and at the same time very flexible," he told France Inter radio.

About 300 amendments have been proposed by lawmakers seeking to toughen the bill, according to a source close to the Finance Ministry, and are in the process of being examined.

Given that the ACP regulator has so far opposed any curbs to market-making on the grounds that it is useful for the economy and gives French banks a competitive advantage, it is unlikely banks have much to fear, a Paris-based sector analyst said.

"I see the chances of the ACP actually putting market-making into a separate entity as pretty weak," the analyst said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Louise Ireland)