(Repeats to add Reuters instrument codes)

* Downgrade puts French banks' ratings in line with peers

* Noyer says French banks have enough capital

* Greek default would just mean cut to dividends

(Adds quotes on banks, French growth outlook)

By Daniel Flynn and Vicky Buffery

PARIS, Sept 14 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said Moody's downgrade of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale on Wednesday was "very small", noting the ratings agency said the banks had enough capital to cover any losses.

Noyer, who is in charge of regulating the French banking system, said the downgrade left French banks with a similar credit rating to their European peers and he said even a Greek default would not drive French banks into full-year losses.

"French banks have an excellent rating, the same level as other major European banks, HSBC , Barclays , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Credit Suisse ," he told RTL radio.

"There's no really bad news on the way, and Moody's says the level of capital of French banks allows them to absorb any potential losses on sovereign debt."

"It's a very small downgrade, and Moody's had a higher rating than the other agencies so it's just put them on the same level or slightly better than the others."

Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded credit ratings on Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA by one notch, citing concerns over their exposure to Greek debt.

The agency said it was keeping BNP Paribas' long-term Aa2 ratings under review while it assessed the potential impact of funding difficulties on the bank's credit profile.

SocGen's debt and deposit rating was cut to Aa3 from Aa2, with a negative outlook on long-term debt, while Credit Agricole's was lowered to Aa2 from Aa1 and its Bank Financial Strength Rating (BSFR) was cut to C from C+.

Moody's had put the banks under review for a downgrade on June 15, and Noyer said the downgrade was already priced in by the market.

The governor of the Bank of France said that major French banks had posted profits of 11 billion euros in the first six months of the year, compared to a net exposure to Greek debt of 8 billion euros.

"Even if there was a shocking scenario, as the market expects at times, it would represent less than six months of profits. That would mean a smaller dividend, but no losses."

"These banks do not need any more capital to meet their responsibilities," he said. "They are...in the process of complying with Basel III. They have already increased their capital by 50 billion euros in the last two years and they have to continue to do so."

Asked about rumours of a nationalisation of a French bank, Noyer said: "That is something which makes no sense. It is totally surreal. French banks do not need any outside capital to face up to risks. Banks must continue to accumulate their own capital to face the risks which exist and reassure the markets."

In recent weeks, fears over French bank's exposure to the sovereign debt of troubled peripheral euro zone countries and concerns over the banks' short-term funding had fuelled sharp falls in the price of French banking shares.

Noyer said banks across Europe had experienced steep drops in their shares, and French lenders were not particularly exposed.

"It is in everyone's interest that Greece stays on the rails." He urged Athens to commit to meeting its promises under a bailout agreement with an EU/IMF troika: "They can do it. That implies huge reforms, but they can do it."

Asked whether the French government would be forced to make a further cut to its 2012 economic growth forecast, which currently stands at 1.75 percent, Noyer said: "It must not be excluded and it is necessary to be ready to take the steps required which would be necessary to strictly respect our deficit targets." (Editing by Toby Chopra)