PARIS, Sept 14 A downgrade of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale by Moody's on Wednesday was "relatively good news", Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said, noting the credit agency said French banks had enough capital to cover any losses.

Noyer also told a French radio station that the downgrade left French banks with a similar credit rating to their European peers.

"French banks have an excellent rating, the same level as other major European banks, HSBC, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse. There's no really bad news on the way, and Moody's says the level of capital of French banks allows them to absorb any potential losses on sovereign debt," he told RTL radio.

"It's a very small downgrade, and Moody's had a higher rating than the other agencies so it's just put them on the same level or slightly better than the others."

Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded credit ratings on Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA by one notch, citing concerns over their exposure to Greek debt.

The agency said it was keeping BNP Paribas' long-term Aa2 ratings under review while it assessed the potential impact of funding difficulties on the bank's credit profile.

SocGen's debt and deposit rating was cut to Aa3 from Aa2, with a negative outlook on long-term debt, while Credit Agricole's was lowered to Aa2 from Aa1 and its Bank Financial Strength Rating (BSFR) was cut to C from C+. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Vicky Buffery; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)