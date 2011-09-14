PARIS, Sept 14 A downgrade of Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale by Moody's on Wednesday was "relatively
good news", Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said, noting
the credit agency said French banks had enough capital to cover
any losses.
Noyer also told a French radio station that the downgrade
left French banks with a similar credit rating to their European
peers.
"French banks have an excellent rating, the same level as
other major European banks, HSBC, Barclays, Deutsche Bank,
Credit Suisse. There's no really bad news on the way, and
Moody's says the level of capital of French banks allows them to
absorb any potential losses on sovereign debt," he told RTL
radio.
"It's a very small downgrade, and Moody's had a higher
rating than the other agencies so it's just put them on the same
level or slightly better than the others."
Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded credit
ratings on Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA by one
notch, citing concerns over their exposure to Greek debt.
The agency said it was keeping BNP Paribas' long-term Aa2
ratings under review while it assessed the potential impact of
funding difficulties on the bank's credit profile.
SocGen's debt and deposit rating was cut to Aa3 from Aa2,
with a negative outlook on long-term debt, while Credit
Agricole's was lowered to Aa2 from Aa1 and its Bank Financial
Strength Rating (BSFR) was cut to C from C+.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Vicky Buffery; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)