PARIS, July 10 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
said on Tuesday it rated France's Bank Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) at "2", level with Germany, Japan, Sweden and
Belgium, on an ascending scale of risk from 1 to 10.
S&P said France's strengths included a wealthy, highly
diversified, resilient and open economy. It cited the
balance-sheet strength of France's private sector and
households.
However, it added that France suffered from a high tax
burden, relatively high government indebtedness and a "moderate"
overvaluation in house prices that would lead to a period of
"soft lending" for banks.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)