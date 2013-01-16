LONDON Jan 16 French Connection Group PLC : * Sales in our uk/europe retail business softened a little in the run up to

christmas * Uk/europe retail like-for-like sales in the 24 weeks to 12 January 2013

showed a decline of 2.9% * Trading in North America was broadly in-line with our expectations. * To report a loss before tax and exceptional items for year ending 31 January,

£7.5 to £8.0 million