LONDON, Sept 19 Reuters) - British fashion group French Connection said it was firmly back on a growth path as it posted a rise in half-year profit and highlighted overseas opportunities.

"With the business on a stronger footing, we are in a good position to expand operations internationally. We see great opportunities to grow revenues from both franchising and licensing," Chairman and Chief Executive Stephen Marks said on Monday.

He said over the next three years the firm plans to open up to 25 more stores in China through its joint venture as well as additional franchise stores in Russia, India and Turkey.

French Connection, which has sold off or closed a string of underperforming businesses, made a pretax profit of 0.7 million pounds ($1.1 million) in the six months to July 31, up from 0.2 million pounds in the same period last year.

The firm, which has been fighting to reposition itself after the popularity of its FCUK brand waned even before the recession started, said revenue rose 7 percent to 102.8 million pounds.

That reflected growth in like-for-like retail sales and an increase in wholesale and licensing income.

French Connection, which ended the period with net cash of 30.9 million pounds, is paying an interim dividend of 0.6 pence per share, up 20 percent.

"We remain confident in achieving our expectations for the full year," added Marks, who owns 42 percent of the equity.

Shares in the group have doubled over the last year as its turnaround plan has gathered pace.

The stock closed Friday at 103 pence, valuing the business at 99 million pounds. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle)