March 12 British fashion retailer French
Connection Group Plc reported a smaller underlying
pretax loss, helped by lower expenses and strong trading in the
second half in its largest markets - UK and Europe - helped
improve margins.
The company, best know for its FCUK brand of clothes and
accessories, reported an underlying pretax loss of 4.4 million
pounds ($7.3 million) for the year ended Jan. 31, compared with
a loss of 7.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, which has been attempting a
turnaround after years of underperformance, fell 4 percent to
189.4 million pounds.
Shares in the London-based company closed at 63 pence on
Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.