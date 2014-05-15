May 15 British fashion retailer French
Connection Group Plc reported a 9.1 percent rise in
underlying like-for-like retail sales in the 15 weeks to May 10
as improved styles and better clothing ranges attracted more
shoppers.
The London-based company, which has been trying to turn
itself around after three profit warnings in two years, said
order book for autumn/winter 2014 collection is ahead of this
time last year.
French Connection, which has about 131 outlets in the
UK/Europe, closed two non-contributing stores in the period.
