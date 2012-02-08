PARIS Feb 8 The Vega rocket will blast
off from French Guiana on Monday, an inaugural flight aimed at
giving Europe a vehicle for scientific satellite missions, the
first new rocket Europe has developed since the mid-1990s.
The lift-off is scheduled for 1000 GMT from the European
Space Agency's (ESA) launch centre in Kourou, French Guiana on
the northeast coast of South America.
Aboard is a payload of nine scientific satellites. The
largest, LARES, which weighs 400 kg (880 lbs), will attempt to
test the phenomenon known as frame-dragging, a contested issue
of physics.
Vega aims to complement the family of rockets available for
launch from Guiana: the Ariane 5 heavy-lift launcher introduced
in 1996, and Soyuz, a medium-class launcher.
Soyuz first flew in the 1960s Soviet Union and traces its
heritage to earlier intercontinental ballistic missiles. It
began launches from Guiana last October.
Vega's maiden launch follows years of delays and budget
disputes since it was proposed in the mid-1990s. The ESA decided
to back the rocket in 2003.
"The importance of Vega is linked to the need to complete
the range of services that can be offered with European
launchers for guaranteed access to space," Antonio Fabrizi,
director of launchers at ESA, told Reuters.
"Vega is the right tool to cover missions of
earth-observation, science and technology demonstration. It is
something that cannot be flown on Ariane or Soyuz."
Fabrizi expects Vega to have the reliability of Ariane 5,
which surpasses 95 percent and has not had a failure since 2002.
It has had a run of 46 consecutive successful launches.
Potential competitors for Vega, notably from the United
States, have had more problems.
American start-up SpaceX - brainchild of PayPal co-founder
Elon Musk - has pulled resources from its Falcon 1 rocket and
only one launch in 2015 is now scheduled.
Taurus XL, launched by Virginia-based Orbital Sciences Corp.
, has suffered two failures since 2009.
ITALIAN FINANCING
In a break from previous European rocket programmes that
were heavily financed by France, Vega's development price tag of
more than 1 billion euros, including inaugural flights, has been
60 percent financed by Italy.
Rome-based ELV SpA, a joint venture company between Italian
rocket-propulsion manufacturer Avio and the Italian space agency
ASI, is Vega's prime contractor.
In Guiana, Vega's launchpad is on the site of the Ariane 1
rocket put into service in 1979. Using an already cut and
concreted area of jungle saved between 50 and 100 million euros.
Vega stands 30 metres (98 ft) tall and consists of three
solid propellant stages and a Ukrainian-built restartable liquid
propellant upper stage.
The model to be launched on Monday is capable of sending
payloads of up to 1500 kg (3300 lb) to low earth orbit.
Monday's flight will be conducted by the ESA. If successful
future Vega flights will be handled by the Arianespace
commercial launch consortium.
Arianespace chief executive Jean-Yves Le Gall said Vega will
help the company lower costs as it will spread the Guiana launch
centre's fixed costs over three rockets.
(Reporting By Alexander Miles, Editing by Alexandria Sage)