FRANKFURT May 11 German diversified healthcare
group Fresenius SE has identified potential takeover
targets costing up to 300 million euros ($389 million), Chief
Executive Ulf M. Schneider told German weekly paper Euro am
Sonntag.
"We are currently working on projects in the small and
medium size range," Schneider told the paper in response to a
question about whether Fresenius was on the lookout for
acquisitions that go beyond expanding its separately-listed
Fresenius Medical Care unit.
Schneider said a small deal would cost between 10 and 20
million euros, and that a medium-sized deal could cost Fresenius
between 100 and 300 million euros.
Going forward the group's business mix would change, and
Fresenius Medical Care will account for 20 to 30 percent of
overall group profit, from around 30 percent at present,
Schneider told the paper.
That's because the proportion of earnings from its other
units - Helios, Kabi and Vamed - would rise over time, Schneider
explained.
Schneider also said the payout ratio of Fresenius would be
in the range of 20-25 percent going forward, reiterating that
dividends would be adjusted according to increases in adjusted
earnings per share (EPS).
In February, Fresenius said it would pay a dividend of 1.1
euros ($1.45) per share for 2012. At a payout ratio of 21
percent for 2012, this is at the low end of its target range of
20-25 percent of adjusted EPS.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)