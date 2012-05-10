BRIEF-Metropolis Q4 net result turns to loss of 344,310 zlotys
* Q4 revenue 3.5 million zlotys ($862,685.17) versus 2.7 million zlotys a year ago
FRANKFURT May 10 Fresenius plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling 13.8 million new ordinary shares to institutional investors to help finance its takeover of Rhoen Klinikum, Fresenius said on Thursday.
"The Else Kröner-Fresenius-Foundation has informed Fresenius that it will participate in the capital increase with an amount of at least 90 million euros," Fresenius said in a statement.
Fresenius unveiled plans last month to take over Rhoen Klinikum for 3.1 billion euros, which would make the healthcare conglomerate by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.
It said it planned to finance the acquisition through a syndicated loan, a bond issue and equity instruments.
Fresenius said the new shares will have full dividend entitlement for the fiscal year 2012, but not for 2011.
($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* FDA accepts CSL Behring's biologics license application supplement for using privigen® to treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a rare neurological condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: