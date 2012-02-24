* Warning letter concerns production site of unit APP

* Fresenius says expects production at plant to continue

* Says sees no material financial impact (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 U.S. health regulators have issued a warning letter to German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE in connection with generic products made at unit APP Pharmaceuticals' Grand Island production site.

"The company has full confidence in the quality of the products it has distributed from the Grand Island facility and expects to continue production at the plant," Fresenius said on Friday, adding it expected no material financial impact.

The warning letter by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA), which refers to generic products with annual sales volume of about 15 million euros ($19.97 million), follows an inspection at the facility concluded in July 2011.

A spokesman for Fresenius said the FDA's concerns related among other to the documentation of production processes at the plant, but most of those concerns have already been remedied.

APP will respond to the FDA within 15 working days, as required by the regulator, Fresenius said. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (By Maria Sheahan and Andreas Kroener)