FRANKFURT, July 5 German diversified healthcare
group Fresenius confirmed its 2013 guidance on Friday
after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its oncolytic
API plant in Kalyani, India.
The company said in a statement the warning was about
"non-conformities regarding manufacturing, documentation
practices and data integrity."
"The company has made significant progress in remedying the
issues cited in the warning letter," Fresenius said, adding that
its 2013 guidance already included expected one-off charges
related to fixing the problems.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Jonathan Gould)