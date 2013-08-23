CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts lowest close in 3 weeks as gold shares fall
* TSX closes down 69.96 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,463.51
FRANKFURT Aug 23 Diversified healthcare group Fresenius said it was told in a warning letter by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to improve procedures at a blood bag manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico.
The FDI took issue with complaint-handling procedures and labeling, the German company said on Friday, adding patients had not been put at risk.
It added it was addressing the issues cited in the warning letter and that production at the plant was continuing.
It said it did not expect a material impact on sales and earnings at its infusion drugs and blood transfusion unit Kabi, confirming Kabi's full-year outlook.
* TSX closes down 69.96 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,463.51
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.
GHAZIABAD, India, Feb 27 Struggling with customers unable to pay on time and plummeting sales, Indian small-business owner Ravi Jain fears the government's crackdown on cash will have a much larger impact than predicted by top policymakers.