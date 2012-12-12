BRIEF-Hologic to acquire Cynosure for $1.65 bln
* Hologic to acquire Cynosure, leader in medical aesthetics systems and technologies, in all-cash tender offer that combines two complementary businesses
DUESSELDORF, Germany Dec 12 Germany's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it approved the takeover of blood collection equipment specialist Fenwal Holdings by Fresenius SE .
German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius agreed to buy Fenwal in July, in a deal that sources valued at $1.1 billion.
Feb 14 Hologic Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for $1.65 billion.
